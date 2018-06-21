Two protesters were escorted out of President Donald Trump’s rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday. One of them was thrown out because he held a sign which said “Who is Jeffrey Epstein?”

The protesters were ejected from the rally within minutes of each other, both of whom were mocked by the president as they were being led out of the arena by security.

“We have a single protester, there he goes. Goodbye darling!” Trump said to the protester. “He's going home to his mom. Say hello to mommy.”

The president ended his mockery by taking a dig at the mainstream media. “And tomorrow the fake news will say ‘massive protest at the Trump rally. ‘Massive protest,’ one protester.”

Next, he mocked the haircut of the second protester, even comparing it to his own hairdo. “Is that a man or a woman?' the president asked, as the crowd broke into chants of “USA.” “Because he needs a haircut more than I do. I couldn't tell.”

Coming back to the first protester and his sign, it also contained a picture of Trump with Epstein, who is a billionaire and a registered sex offender.

In the early 1920s, Epstein joined the Dalton School, a private college located on New York’s Upper East Side, as a math teacher. After years of teaching children of the elite families, he was offered a job by industrialist Bear Stearns chairman Alan 'Ace' Greenberg, whose son was one of Epstein’s pupils.

Epstein was hired to oversee the finances of Greenberg’s company and eventually became options trader at Bear Stearns. In 1982, he left to set up his own boutique investment company, J Epstein and Co., where it was rumored that he only accepted clients who were prepared to invest at least a billion dollars.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of prison after he was convicted of a single charge of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

“I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender,'” he famously said in an interview after being released at the time, Independent reported. “It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

So, how is Trump connected to Epstein? A number of A-list names from entertainment and other industries were linked to Epstein at the time, including the businessman-turned-president. In 2016, a woman filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that he sexually assaulted her at Epstein's notorious “sex parties” in 1994 when she was a 13-year-old.

The woman used the name Katie Johnson to file the first complaint against the POTUS and Epstein on April 26, 2016 in California federal court. Later on, she amended her complaint in a second filing in October of the same year, in New York federal court, claiming she was subjected to rape, criminal sexual acts, assault, battery and false imprisonment.

The allegations were unfounded amid Trump’s legal team branding them “disgusting at the highest level” and a “hoax.” No corroborative evidence was presented in the case and she withdrew the case later because she said she was concerned for her safety.

“We would have a rapist in the White House. I would feel horrified every single day if I stay in this country,” she told Mail Online. “As much as I try to forget about everything that happened, it always affects everything in my life. I mean it affects my relationships, I don't think I've ever had a successful relationship, one that I feel I can trust that person, there's always that mistrust.”

She added that until she watched episodes of “The Apprentice,” she had no idea who was her attacker. After seeing Trump on TV, she came to believe that he was the one who has sexually assaulted her.

In November 2016, Johnson suddenly cancelled a press conference at which she was set to reveal herself for the first time, saying she was “too afraid” to follow through after receiving a series of “threats” against her.

Trump's rally at Duluth came hours after the president signed a presidential order to keep the families from being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Department of Homeland Security agents - an issue against which there has been a nationwide outcry in the recent times.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson