Rudy Giuliani, the 74-year-old former New York City mayor, confirmed Wednesday that he is dating Republican fund-raiser Jennifer LeBlanc shortly after filing a divorce with his third wife, Judith Nathan, New York Daily News reported.

"We are dating, however not that advanced yet," Giuliani said, adding that they had dinner together on Wednesday night.

Giuliani, however, denied that his frolic with LeBlanc had anything to do with his separation from Nathan, with whom he was married for 15 years.

"Hadn't seen her for 10 years and met her again three weeks ago. Only been out three times or so,” he said.

"My ex-wife doesn't know Jennifer. Judith doesn't know Jennifer, wasn't until two months after legal separation that we met again, so should be no issue," Hizzoner said, adding that reports about LeBlanc being responsible for his divorce are "totally untrue."

His relationship with LeBlanc gained momentum after he announced Monday that he would be taking a trip to Lafayette, Southern Louisiana, to attend a rally for Josh Guillory, a congressional candidate. Interestingly, LeBlanc works under Guillory and lives in Lafayette.

“Why is Rudy Giuliani coming to Lafayette this month?” Greg Hilbrun, USA Today Louisiana political reporter tweeted. “Is Rudy Giuliani dating political fund-raiser Jennifer LeBlanc of Lafayette?”

Daily Mail reported that the two were spotted seated together at the Louisiana fundraiser and they also walked holding hands after the event.

Meanwhile, LeBlanc said she was invited by the mayor and denied dating Giuliani.

As per her Linkedin page, the 56-year-old was named state finance director for LA representing Congressman Clay Higgins in December 2016 and has been representing the commissioner of agriculture & forestry for the state of LA as state finance director since 2008.

In 2008, she was named as one of the top ten fundraisers in the nation by the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee and has also represented three presidential candidates as finance chairperson in LA .

She also represented Tipitina's Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports Louisiana and New Orleans' music community and also helps preserve the state's unique musical cultures, at the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention to bring awareness.

Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rudy Giuliani was also linked to New Hampshire medical professional Dr. Maria Rosa Ryan. It was also alleged that the two met up in a resort the weekend before his separation from Nathan. However, he vehemently denied those reports on Tuesday and insisted Ryan is just a friend.

“I think this occurred on March 29 and I was separated on April 2, so I had a pretty good inkling of it (the divorce)," he told New York Daily News, adding that he knew the split was coming. “I do know Dr. Ryan. She is a friend of mine, so is her husband, Bob. She’s a PhD and a very, very fine woman."

However, Nathan had a different opinion about it.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her,” Nathan said, reported Splinter.

Giuliani met Ryan on the campaign trail for the 2008 presidential elections. He also reportedly met LeBlanc there, who was his financial chairwoman then.