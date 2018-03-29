Prince Harry may be the only man Meghan Markle plans on kissing for the rest of her life these days, but more than two decades ago, someone else beat him to his future wife—a 13-year-old boy named Joshua Silverstein.

Back in 2013, the then "Suits" star appeared with co-star Patrick J. Adams on "Larry King Live," where she admitted that she had her first kiss when she was 13, revealing it occurred at a drama summer camp in L.A.

"Joshua Silverstein, I was 13," she said at the time. "It was at a summer camp, and I kissed him."

Markle admitted that she hadn't kept touch with him over the years, but now, in an interview with The Daily Mail, Silverstein has revealed himself. While he hasn't been put as much in the public eye as his former paramour, he has also found success, becoming a beatboxer and comedian who actually works alongside "Late Late Show" host James Corden, and beatboxes for TBS' "Drop The Mic."

Silverstein, now married to photographer Cynthia Guillen and the father of two children, revealed some details from their time together that summer, explaining that they met at the camp set up by their church, Agape Spiritual.

"We were together every day, we spoke on the phone a lot, we held hands and shared kisses," he said. "I obviously don't remember 'the kiss'-but I do know that I was the first guy she kissed.

"Her and I in some ways just felt a sense of attraction to each other, I'd had girlfriends prior to this, so I knew what I was doing-I proposed to my girlfriend in kindergarten!" He recalled.

Silverstein also opened up about how the two had bonded over their similar backgrounds—both were biracial children born to white fathers and black mothers—and revealed he believes she is helping to change the conversation on Race with her high profile.

"Meghan can deal with anything., We come from similar backgrounds and we've had to fight to get on in the industry," he said. "We talked about this when we were younger. We are both multi-ethnic people of color....and we've related on that. Race is important to both of us and she wanted to help change that in the future,"

The pair did continue to see one another over the years at church services, though they did eventually lose contact. Still, Silverstein admits he is glad to hear how well things have gone for Markle, and he's excited for her to be marrying into the royal family.

"To be a person to grow up in LA, no ties with the royal family, or anything across the pond, to marry into it, that's exciting. I'm happy for her," he said. "She's very smart, got a good head on her shoulders, can handle herself, so she's going to have a fun ride. I'm very happy to hear it seems like all her dreams are coming true. It's nice to know that someone from my past is doing so well."

Of course, if Markle were interested in hearing about her former fling's success, she'd likely be happy to hear he too has done well. In addition to Corden, Silverstein has been hard at work on Season 2 of "Drop The Mic." His Instagram page shows recent pictures of him with co-host Hailey Baldwin, as well as guests Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Ricki Lake and more.

Photo: (L) Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images; (R) Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Trailer Central LLC