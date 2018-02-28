The family of Kenzie Krogh, a 20-year-old Northwestern University student in Evanston, Illinois, responded to the young girl's mysterious death as a probe was launched. Krogh died Sunday, hours after she told her friends she wasn’t well.

“Kenzie was exceptional in so many ways: In her devotion to her family and friends, her love of animals, and her ability to multi-task and succeed with whatever she put her mind to,” the family’s statement read. “Integrity, justice and an incredibly hard work ethic were some of the most important ideals Kenzie lived by."

According to reports, the cause of death is yet to be determined pending the toxicology report. Authorities are trying to piece together Krogh's final hours. Police said there was no indication of foul play but the circumstances leading up to her death was under investigation.

"She was a remarkable young woman who was animated by a deep intellectual curiosity about the social sciences and the arts," Kellogg School of Management, where Krogh was a research and teaching assistant, said in a statement.

Below is the full statement from Krogh’s family via Northwestern University:

It is with heavy and grieving hearts that we share the news that our beloved daughter, Kenzie, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Her family was with her and she knew how very deeply she was loved. Kenzie was the light in her parents’ lives, and that light spread to all her family and friends who were lucky enough to have loved her. Kenzie was a junior at Northwestern University studying sociology applied to business. She had a strong interest in women’s issues, especially in the workforce, and acted on that passion by donating her time working for Lady Parts Justice last year. Kenzie, a Dean’s List student, was an extremely focused person: Even as an undergraduate, she was a teaching assistant for a graduate level course at the Kellogg School of Management and was also already working on an honors thesis. Kenzie had also worked hard to earn a prestigious internship with the international consulting firm Deloitte. Integrity, justice and an incredibly hard work ethic were some of the most important ideals Kenzie lived by. Kenzie was exceptional in so many ways: In her devotion to her family and friends, her love of animals, and her ability to multi-task and succeed with whatever she put her mind to. Her mind was always reaching to find new avenues of learning and discovery, especially when it came to social issues. Her years at Northwestern University opened up that passion, and her extraordinary professors, mentors, and fellow students gave her the tools, inspiration, and confidence to pursue it. She was greatly anticipating her summer internship with Deloitte in Chicago. The rest of us were greatly anticipating the gifts she would bring to us and whatever parts of the world she touched. Kenzie will be remembered with love, laughter, and joy as we remain thankful to have had her love and presence in our lives. Kenzie had a deep and rich relationship with a close group of friends and faculty and was loved by all who knew her. Northwestern University was Kenzie’s home: She loved everything about the campus, faculty, and the local town of Evanston. It was exactly where she wanted to be.

Photo: Getty Images