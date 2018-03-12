Haley Anderson, a 22-year-old student at Binghamton University in New York, was found dead Friday and authorities have launched a manhunt for a person of interest who is believed to be the young woman's ex-boyfriend. According to reports Sunday, the Binghamton Police Department said the possible suspect fled the country.

The person of interest, whose name or sketch was not released, is a male student majoring in nursing at Binghamton University. He was romantically involved with Anderson. He reportedly boarded an international flight before Anderson's body was discovered Friday, according to police. Authorities did not reveal where the person of interest went.

A cause of death is yet to be revealed but her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted on March 10 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” the statement read. “The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest had left the United States by an international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson’s deceased body.”

The Binghamton Police Detective Division along with BU’s New York State University Police, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Binghamton, New York/New Jersey H.I.D.T.A. Program Resources, the Port Authority Police Department of New York and New Jersey and the Nassau County Police Department, are all involved in the investigation of Anderson's murder.

Anderson, a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, was found dead after police responded to a welfare check at a student residence on Binghamton’s West Side. According to police Anderson did not reside at the house.

The university where Anderson studied canceled classes for senior nursing students Monday, and also said it was providing counseling services. The young woman was expected to graduate from the college in May.

In a news addition, university officials expressed their condolences to Anderson’s friends and family,

“The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department,” the news addition read. “During this challenging time, we are offering counseling services for those who wish assistance.”

Anderson’s co-worker at Jazzman's Cafe on campus, told FOX40 that she was a “very good girl” and "was friendly, joked around, we had a good time together. Athena Anadnostakos last saw Anderson on Thursday.

"Everybody's sad. A lot of students came who work together, they cried today. The supervisor and Haley were so close. We are very sad,” Anadnostakos added.

