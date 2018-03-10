Lady Amelia Windsor recently made headlines after she posted a stunning photo of herself on social media.

The 22-year-old supermodel also happens to be the 36th in line to the throne, and she’s Princes William and Harry’s second cousin. Windsor is also the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

Two years ago, the student graced the cover of Tatler, where she also talked about her charity work with Veterans Aid. Windsor became involved in the charity in 2014 during her gap year.

“The team support veterans struggling with all kinds of issues. Whether it’s finding accommodation, dealing with an addiction or something simple like buying food, clothing or an Oyster card. I’ve never seen so much hard work and passion from so dedicated a group of people. I will never forget my time working there,” she said.

According to Tatler, Windsor is a student at Edinburgh University, and she is actively involved in her school’s productions. She is also fluent in both French in Italian. The 22-year-old is represented by Storm Models Management.

Meanwhile, Windsor is not the only member of the royal family that is also working as a model. Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, has also been modeling for the past couple of years. Most recently, she walked for Dolce & Gabbana at the London Fashion Week.

Photos of Spencer wearing a tiara made her look like an actual royalty. The 27-year-old also has some physical resemblance with her aunt. Spencer is the daughter of Princess Diana’s youngest brother, Earl Spencer.

In 2016, Spencer revealed that she has a close relationship with her cousins, Princes William and Harry. However, when asked to share more details about the siblings, Spencer said that she can’t do so.

“Out of respect for them, I can’t discuss them, sorry. This is the way it has always been,” she told The Telegraph.

Instead, Spencer said that she has a very close relationship with her mom. “My mother’s my best friend. We speak about 100 times a day. We don’t even say goodbye, just, ‘OK, speak to you in a bit,’” she said.

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger