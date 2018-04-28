Lady Gabriella Windsor is in the news following the shocking revelations and allegations made by her ex-boyfriend Aatish Taseer.

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth. She is a close relative to the monarch as well as to Prince William and Prince Harry. She is also distantly related to Prince Philip.

Lady Gabriella, 38, is also known as "Ella." She is in line to the throne, but she's way down on the list. With Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming their third royal baby, Prince Louis, she is down to 50th.

She works as a writer and contributes to several outlets including Sunday Telegraph, Evening Standard, Country Life, The Spectator and Spanish version of Hello! Lady Gabriella dated Taseer in the 2000s. The latter wrote a piece for Vanity Fair saying that he was "almost" a member of the Royal Family and recalled how it felt like dating Lady Gabriella.

"For three surreal years, Ella and I hung about Kensington Palace; we swam naked in the Queen's pool at Buckingham Palace; we did MDMA in Windsor Castle; and we had scrapes with the British press," he wrote (via Daily Mail).

Taseer recalled how he was "waved in" to the Kensington Palace which he described as a home for the minor royals and likened to a cross between a military hospital and old people's home.

"Ah, you're the Indian fella who's going with Gabriella," the policemen told him.

Taseer also insisted Princess Michael being a racist. In fact, according to him, she owned two black sheep at her former Gloucestershire home, which she named after the African-American tennis sisters Venus and Serena.

"I would have liked to believe her [Princess Michael], but I had my doubts...royals and Nazis go together like blini and caviar...everyone above a certain age in Britain is at least a tiny bit racist," Taseer added. "Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock."

The Buckingham Palace and a spokeman for the Michaels said about Taseer's piece: "There won't be any comment on the story."

Meanwhile, Lady Gabriella's friends described the allegations as "fiction." "Aatish is a novelist. He has an active imagination," they said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson