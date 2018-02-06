The man being suspected of drunk driving and fatally hitting Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, early Sunday, was deported from the United States two times before and was staying in the country illegally, as stated by police authorities.

According to the Indiana State Police, the suspect identified as Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, was from Guatemala, the Indianapolis Star reported. Orrego-Savala’s blood contained three times more alcohol than the legal limit, at the time he fatally hit Jackson and Monroe.

According to Nicole Alberico, a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Orrego-Savala’s first deportation took place in 2007 and then again on 2009 due to his arrests in San Francisco. He might have entered the U.S. on or around July. 1, 2004, added Alberico.

Orrego-Savala has quite a history with law enforcement agencies.

Alberico stated that in 2005, he was convicted for driving under the influence in Redwood City, California. What happened to him after the conviction was unknown, added Alberico.

ICE arrested Orrego-Savala in San Francisco in October 2006 for illegally staying in the U.S. He was sent to Guatemala on Jan. 17, 2007, which was the first time he was deported.

He was then arrested again by ICE in San Francisco on March 26, 2009, for the same reason as stated above and was once again sent to Guatemala on May 12, 2009, for the second time.

It was unknown as to when he came back from Guatemala to U.S. again and also at which point he came to the state of Indiana.

A preliminary probable cause affidavit filed in Marion County Superior Court stated Orrego-Savala’s alcohol level in his bloodstream was .239 percent. The legal limit in Indiana is that of 0.08 percent. Any percentage above the legal limit would result in a presumption that the driver was intoxicated, the report said.

Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Jackson and Monroe were standing near Monroe’s car, which was stationary, when Orrego-Savala hit both of them as he drove his Ford F-150 pick-up truck onto an emergency shoulder.

The report further stated that investigators were of the belief that Monroe stopped the car as Jackson was not feeling well and came out of the car to help Jackson.

Orrego-Savala attempted to flee the scene of the incident but was arrested after sometime on the ramp to Holt Road. He gave the police a fake name, Alex Cabrera-Gonsales, the police authorities said.

Michael Joyce, Indiana communications director for the Republican National Committee, said in a statement: “Their lives were taken by a twice-deported illegal immigrant who was not only two times the legal limit to drive, but attempted to flee the scene of the crime in a cowardly fashion.”

“These horrific events only further underscore the need for immigration reform and stronger border security measures that can further prevent these tragedies from happening in the future,” Joyce added.

Vice President Mike Pence also tweeted, Monday, and offered his condolences for Jackson’s death.