Wednesday’s Google Doodle honors Marlene Dietrich. The actress would have been 116 on Dec. 27 if she were still alive.

Dietrich, who died in 1992, had a long film career during Hollywood’s golden age. The German-born actress made over 50 films between 1923 and 1978. At the height of her career, she was mostly in movies directed by Josef von Sternberg, including “The Blue Angel” and “Shanghai Express.” He also directed her in “Morocco,” the only movie that scored Dietrich an Academy Award nomination.

The reportedly bisexual actress, whose Google Doodle was drawn by “Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour, used her star power to help the military during World War II. Dietrich turned down the Nazi party when they tried to recruit her. Instead, she did USO tours for the Allies and helped sell war bonds. She also helped create a fund to get Jews out of Germany. She was awarded the U.S. Medal of Freedom for her work.

Photo: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

Check out 12 quotes from Dietrich below via IMDb, Brainy Quote and the actress’ book, “Marlene Dietrich’s ABC: Wit, Wisdom, & Recipes.”

[On tolerance] “Teach it to your children. It is most important to the saving of their souls.”

“The more tragic the affliction, the more certain the Academy Award. The portrayal of these afflicted creatures is considered to be particularly difficult. This is not true. It is more dramatic, therefore more effective.”

“Magazines — the biggest myth creators of all! You must never, ever read American magazines. And if you’re sitting in a waiting room and can’t help it — don’t believe a word of any of them.”

“The diaphragm is the greatest invention since Pan-Cake makeup.”

[When asked about the secret to her success] “Secret? No secret at all. I work hard, that is all. People say that I have some sort of ‘quality’ — well, maybe I have. How am I to know that? All I know is that I walk onto a stage, stand still, and sing. I think it is Dietrich the woman they like — rather than Dietrich the singer. They pay to see me for what I am.”

Photo: Daily Express/Getty Images

“If there is a supreme being, he’s crazy.”

[On preferring trousers] “They are so comfortable. It takes too much time to be a well-dressed woman. I have watched others. Bags, shoes, hats. They must think of them all the time. I cannot waste that time.”

“How do you know love is gone? If you said that you would be there at seven and you get there by nine, and he or she has not called the police yet — it’s gone.”

“Think twice before burdening a friend with a secret.”

“The relationship between the make-up man and the film actor is that of accomplices in crime.”

“Stupid people annoy me. There are fans of mine who worship and idolize me, and who are in awe of me. They are stupid people. Who am I to be held in awe? What have I accomplished? If one is to be in awe of anyone, let it be a doctor or a brilliant scientist. Not a performer. I could never be friends with anyone who is stupid enough to worship me.”

“I love quotations because it is a joy to find thoughts one might have, beautifully expressed with much authority by someone recognized wiser than oneself.”