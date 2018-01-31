In the wake of a sexual abuse allegation that was posted to YouTube, the Tampa Bay Rays have fired their team physician, ESPN reported. Michael Reilly, who had been with the Major League Baseball organization for 20 years, was let go after the team saw the video and was made aware of the accusations against him.

The YouTube video containing the accusations was posted on Jan. 17 by an account named Brianna Rah. It did not allow embedding, but can be seen here. Brianna Rah was also not the woman’s real name, per CBS News.

Reilly was the team doctor for the Rays since the MLB franchise’s inception in 1998. He served the same role for the NHL’s Tampa Bay lightning for 10 years, from 1992 to 2002. According to CBS News, he was also a doctor at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, a position he resigned from when news of the video reached his employers at the school.

In the video, the woman said Reilly began sexually abusing her a decade ago, when she was 16 years old. She said he would touch her inappropriately and, without delving into more specific details, said the abuse gradually got worse over time. According to the woman, she is certain he had done this to other women, too.

Reilly denied the allegations in a written statement, claiming the two had a consensual relationship when she was an adult, contrary to what she said. He also claimed his reputation had been tarnished and the accusations had negative effects on he and his family.

Dr Michael Reilly, let go from @RaysBaseball today responds to allegations of sex abuse pic.twitter.com/WhyqBuqMcE — Evan Axelbank Fox13 (@EvanAxelbank) January 31, 2018

