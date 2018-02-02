Philadelphia does not have a tradition of winning Super Bowls, though the Eagles’ championship curse could be broken this Sunday. The city’s other Super Bowl tradition was as strong as ever, with Friday’s 26h Annual Wing Bowl featured an astonishing, record-breaking performance from champion Molly Schuyler, nj.com reported.

Schuyler, a 127-pound woman with four children, devoured 501 wings in half an hour to set a new world record for wing consumption. This was her third such championship, and the record she set cemented her as an all-time great in the world of competitive wing eating. She set the record while surrounded by a cacophony of hyped up Eagles fans who were celebrating one of the most noteworthy gameday foods out there.

Molly Schuyler sets new world record by eating 501 wings in 30 minutes to win #WingBowl 26 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hYSov0hvkJ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 2, 2018

The Wing Bowl started almost three decades ago in Philadelphia as a riff on the idea that the beloved Eagles would never make it to the Super Bowl. Of course, including this Sunday's game, the Eagles have made it to two Super Bowls since then, but the tradition stuck nonetheless. Every year, on the Friday before the Super Bowl, Philadelphians gather to celebrate the art of competitive eating.

Though this year's festivities were reportedly not as raucous as usual, it served as a pre-game pep rally of sorts for Eagles fans, according to Deadspin. One of the contestants, five-time entrant Moe Train, came in on a fake rocket with "Nuke New England" written on it, as an example of Philadelphia's attittude towards the New England Patriots.

Schuyler managed to eat almost 100 more wings this year than last year's champion, Bob Shoudt, ate in that competition. For reference, at 275 pounds, Shoudt is about twice the size of Schuyler. For her efforts, she won $5,000 and a 2018 Hyundai Sonata. Her championship, record-setting performance can be seen in full below.

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images