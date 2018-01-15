It has finally happened. Mama June Shannon finally put a face on her mystery man, whose been teased about for months now ahead of “Mama June: From Not To Hot’s” return to WE tv. In the premiere episode of Shannon’s show, fans got to meet the television personality’s new man, Geno Doak.

“Yes, I have found love, y’all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” Shannon said in the pilot episode of the sophomore season. But who is June Shannon’s boyfriend Geno Doak really?

Doak works in construction, Cosmopolitan can confirm. His Facebook account states he is residing in Griffin, Georgia and he works at G & J Home Improvements and B2 Contracting, Inc.

Ahead of Season 2’s premiere, Shannon was asked if she has heard of the rumors claiming her beau is just dating her for the money. However, she defended Doak at the time saying, “That’s not the case. He makes very good money. He does remodelling and construction work, so he makes good money himself.”

Doak was born in the year 1976, so he is four years older than Shannon, who turned 38 last Aug. 10. This also makes Doak two years younger than Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Just like Shannon, Doak has kids from a previous relationship. He has two daughters, Emily and Ashley, and a son, also named Geno. Hopefully, fans will also get to see Doak’s kids in the reality series. It would be interesting to watch Doak’s children meeting Shannon’s kids: Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Alana.

Nothing else is known about Mama June’s boyfriend at the moment, but viewers will get to know him better this season after his formal introduction in the premiere episode. Something to watch out for is how Shannon’s kids would learn to accept a new father figure into their lives. Season 2’s pilot episode did show that Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin are a bit reluctant to welcome Doak into their family.

It’s also nice seeing Mama June finally getting some love following her life-changing transformation. “Geno is the first guy that I’ve dated really seriously since I lost the weight. I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out,” Shannon said in episode 1 before admitting that she’s had no luck in her previous romances. “I’ve had had some really terrible luck with guys and I’ve got burnt.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.

Photo: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv