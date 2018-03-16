Meghan Markle has been spotted out in public a handful of times ever since her November engagement to Prince Harry.

During all of her official engagements, the former “Suits” star has been photographed wearing designer clothes. Earlier this week, Markle joined the royal family at the Commonwealth Day Service, and she wore a $1,000 white coat from British designer Amanda Wakeley.

With this, fans have become curious as to pays for Markle’s pricey clothes, and are they given to her for free? According to People, for now, Markle and Prince Harry are the ones that pay for the “Horrible Bosses” star’s clothes. Royals are also not allowed to accept designer clothes for free.

The publication revealed that before every public engagement, the members of the royal family call some designers to share their creations with them. Kate Middleton, for instance, would try several different clothes on, but the one that she will choose in the end will be paid for by the royal family.

After Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry, she will be included in the royal family’s clothing budgets. The money typically comes from Prince Charles, and he has given it to Princes William and Harry and to Middleton. According to People, Prince Charles’ income is about $28 million.

Meanwhile, Money recently reported that Prince Harry’s net worth is conservatively estimated at $25 million. This means that even he could pay for his future wife’s clothes. However, royal protocol suggests that it is Prince Charles’ responsibility to fund their clothing.

U.K. style guru Hilary Alexander has also predicted that Markle’s style will continue to evolve in recent months. “She has become more sophisticated and definitely the hemlines are longer,” she said.

However, Markle was also previously criticized after she was photographed wearing a $78,000 Ralph & Russo dress during her engagement pictorial with Prince Harry. Critics claimed that the dress was too expensive for someone that only earned $50,000 per episode from starring in “Suits.”

Fashion photographer Alexi Lumborski opened up about the opportunity to take the couple’s engagement photos. “It was an incredible honor to be asked to document this wonderful event…” he said.

