The Billboard Music Awards are all about the chart-topping artists, so viewers should expect Sunday’s NBC special to include a few performances. These musicians will be showing off on the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson — The “American Idol” alum joined the NBC family this year when she became a coach on “The Voice,” so it makes sense that Clarkson was chosen as the host for the BBMAs. Of course, it would be crazy to hire Kelly Clarkson without giving her a performance slot. Expect her to sing a song off her latest album, “Meaning of Life.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue — Salt-N-Pepa will be honored as the first female rappers on the Billboard charts. They’ll be performing a medley of their songs, and the performance at the MGM Grand will get them ready for their just-announced Las Vegas residency at Mandalay Bay.

Dua Lipa — The breakout star had had five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, but “New Rules” was the only one to crack the top 10, making it the most likely choice for her performance. Comcast Xfinity subscribers can tune into Xfinity On Demand immediately following the BBMAs to see an exclusive performance of “Homesick.”

Jennifer Lopez — The pop queen’s latest single is “El Anillo,” and she also has a residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood.

John Legend — Chrissy Teigen’s husband will also entertain audiences by performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Macklemore and Kesha — These two will start touring together this summer, and they’ll likely perform their single “Good Old Days” during the show.

Ariana Grande — The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer will show off her pipes at the BBMAs.

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey — This group will probably perform their hit “The Middle” for the Las Vegas audience and the viewers watching from home.

Khalid and Normani Kordei — This duo will perform “Love Lies” in a Pepsi-sponsored performance.

Shawn Mendes and Khalid — The two will perform their hit single, “Youth” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato — The powerhouse vocalists team up for “Fall In Line,” a new song from Aguilera’s upcoming album.

BTS — The Korean boy band will perform “Fake Love.”

Camila Cabello and Pharrell — Expect these two to perform their new single “Sangria Wine.”

Janet Jackson — The singer will receive the prestigious icon award before taking the stage.

See all these performances when the three-hour Billboard Music Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on NBC.