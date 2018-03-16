The celebrity rumor mill started spinning again on Thursday as actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux was spotted biking through New York City. Theroux’s bicycle escapades were made newsworthy by the fact that, not long after his separation from Jennifer Aniston, he is reportedly seeing Petra Collins, according to the Daily Mail.

A couple of decades separate Theroux, 46, and Collins, 25, but the two apparently hit it off in the New York art scene. Collins is a photographer, artist, actress, model and director who has risen to prominence over the past few years. Theroux posed in T-shirts with Collins in an Instagram post at the beginning of February.

Collins is a prolific photographer and model, some of whose work can be seen on her Instagram page. She was briefly a cast member on the Amazon original series “Transparent,” appearing in four episodes of the show in 2014 and 2015.

Her close friendship with Selena Gomez has also been well documented, with Collins photographing Gomez and directing the music video for “Fetish.” However, there was speculation recently that their relationship hit a rocky patch, as Gomez reportedly unfollowed Collins on Instagram. Collins apparently still follows Gomez, for what that is worth.

She also directed the music video for Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Boy Problems.”

A native Canadian, Collins grew up in Toronto and has family ties in Hungary, as her mother was a Hungarian refugee. She has also been open about her struggles with mental illness in the past.

Theroux reportedly will not cop to being in a relationship with Collins, but the consensus seems to be that it is happening. His seven-year relationship with Jennifer Aniston officially ended in February.

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images