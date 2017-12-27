Meghan Markle's Christmas service debut was great except for her hat.

The "Suits" star donned a brown headwear that received a mixed reaction from her fans and followers. A number criticized and laughed at it while comparing it to chocolate. Some took it further and likened it to a rude emoji.

For those wondering where Prince Harry's fiancée got her controversial hat, it was designed by Philip Treacy. In fact, the designer shared a photo of Markle wearing the headgear on his official Instagram account.

"Meghan Markle wore a hat designed by Philip Treacy this morning at Sandringham in Norfolk," he wrote in the caption.

According to his biography, Treacy is an Irish milliner. He was born on May 26, 1967. He attended National College of Art and Design in Dublin before moving to London. He then studied at the prestigious Royal College of Art in London.

He graduated in 1991 and caused a fashion sensation. He established his own company, Philip Treacy Ltd, in the same year. Due to his skills and talent, he won the title of Accessory Designer of the Year at the British Fashion awards for three consecutive years —1991, 1992 and 1993. Treacy won the same recognition again in 1996 and 1997.

Not long after, Treacy's headwears have become popular and have been topping off catwalk creations by Chanel, Valentino, Versace and Rifat Ozbek. He also has a number of celebrity clients that include Madonna, Celine Dion, Joan Collins and Goldie Hawn. Boy George and Sarah, Duchess of York, are also fans of his works.

Earlier this month, Queen Silvia of Sweden also wore a Philip Treacy veil for Prince Gabriel's christening. The said headgear has gained positive reviews from the netizens who described it as "stunning, elegant and beautiful."

Treacy's official Twitter and Instagram account feature his works. In general, his products are praised for their design and elegance.

Markle's controversial hat by Treacy during the royals' Christmas service was considered as a fashion faux pas by some, but others find it attractive.

"Love everything, well done," nbeydoun70 commented on Treacy's post. Others described the headgear as "fabulous," "stunning," "good one" and "nice."

Another follower, named ludaclark found this hat lovely, but for her, it doesn't fit Markle. "lovely hat but not for this face. Better to wear on headwrap... And that coat and ugly boots don't match this elegant hat #inmyeyes," she wrote.

Photo: Getty mages/Chris Jackson