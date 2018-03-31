Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at least one confirmed guest to their royal wedding.

Daniella Timperley, a student from Northern Ireland, was one of the first members of the public to receive an invite to the couple’s wedding on May 19. Timperley was selected to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials for her contributions to her local community.

After attending the ceremony with 599 other members of the public, Timperley will join the royal couple at their lunch reception at St. George’s Hall. The gathering will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Timperley’s attendance at the royal wedding was announced by her school last week. St. Louis Grammar in Ballymena said, “What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work!”

The schoolgirl has been involved in a slew of charity work, which includes Women’s Aid. Timperley has also volunteered in care homes, and she completed intergenerational projects with the elderly, among many other things.

Meanwhile, Roya Nikkhah, a royal correspondent, told “CBS This Morning” that Prince Harry also invited guests from Malawi, with whom he worked on a conservation project, but also Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, who co-founded the charity Sentebale with Prince Harry to help children with HIV.

“Nacho Figueras, a very famous Argentinian polo player, is coming. And also in sort of a quite poignant move, Meghan and Harry have invited survivors of the Grenfell fire tragedy. Community members and survivors of that will be inside St. George’s Chapel,” she said.

During the same interview, Nikkhah said that Prince Harry will most definitely pay tribute to his mom, Princess Diana, at his wedding. “There’s no doubt Harry’s very keen to keep Diana’s memory involved in his wedding,” she said.

Other confirmed guests include Prince Harry and Markle’s respective families and friends.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images