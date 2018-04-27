Christian Omar Palma Gutierrez, better known as "QBA," is a Mexican rapper and YouTube star who confessed to dissolving the bodies of three missing students in acid, authorities said Wednesday. The rapper is a suspect in the deaths of three students in the western Jalisco state in Mexico last month.

The students were identified as Salomon Aceves Gastelum, 25, Daniel Diaz, 20, and Marco Avalos, 20. In his confession to state prosecutors, Gutierrez reportedly said he disposed of the bodies after kidnapping, torturing and murdering the students. Gutierrez reportedly worked on the behest of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel — one of the most powerful in Mexico.

“He has participated in three other previous murders,” chief investigator Lizette Torres told Agence France-Presse.

According to reports, Gutierrez was recruited by a friend three months ago and was paid $159 a week to work for the drug cartel.

Gutierrez has a large social media following with his YouTube channel having nearly 125,000 subscribers and millions of views for his videos. His two Facebook pages have a combined 140,000 followers.

Many of Gutierrez's videos include images of poor neighborhoods, drugs and weapons. In some of his songs, including “Death Has No Schedule,” Gutierrez sings about violence, weapons and drugs in a threatening tone. Officials are reportedly investigating the videos for further clues into the murders, according to AFP.

Gutierrez's most recent video was “Humildemente Bandido,” or “Humble Bandit,” posted in February. He was also scheduled to appear as the headliner at the big Rap Fest 664 in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 29.

The students disappeared on March 19 on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, after working on a film project for school. The location of the project was being watched by members of a cartel, authorities said.

“We demand justice, not only for our three colleagues but for the thousands of missing” in the state of Jalisco and the country, said Oscar Juarez, a student leader at ITESO, a Jesuit university in Guadalajara, after learning the missing students were killed and their bodies dissolved in acid.

Gutierrez will be charged with aggravated kidnapping, AFP reported, adding that five more suspects remain at large.

