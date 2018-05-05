Queen Elizabeth II had a close relationship with a man named Patrick Plunket several years ago.

Christopher Wilson, a royal biographer, recently revealed that Plunket helped the Queen through her marital woes. Plunket also served as one of the monarch’s guardsmen.

In 1975, Plunket passed away at the age of 51, and the Queen struggled to move on from his death. She even broke royal protocol by giving him a royal funeral at St. James’ palace. According to Wilson, the Queen even had a memorial temple built for Plunket in Windsor Great Park.

The Queen and Plunket were childhood friends. His father was a friend of the Queen’s parents. At the age of 15, Plunket’s parents passed away in a plane crash. When the Queen landed the important title, she decided to hire Plunket’s service.

Plunket was tasked to organize the Queen’s banquets, state receptions, and Ascot house parties. According to the royal biographer, the late guardsman had such a wonderful time pleasing his boss.

“He reveled in it, loving nothing more than to please and surprise his royal boss. As they discussed menus, guest lists and ways to keep boring guests at arm’s length, they became closer,” he said (via Express).

Plunket’s cousin, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, described him as a tall, impeccably dressed man who radiated an impressible sense of fun. Goldsmith also said that his cousin adored the Queen, and they shared a very special connection with each other.

“In 1956, Prince Philip disappeared off on a world tour for four months on the royal yacht Britannia, Plunket provided a shelter for the Queen to lean on, helping her through the lonely days and weeks,” Wilson said.

Sarah Bradford, the Queen’s biographer, said that Plunket was very observant when it came to the monarch.

“He’d notice at parties if she was looking lonely, scoop her up and dance with her, always there if she looked a bit lonely. While Philip was off dancing with one of his women friends, Plunket would whirl Elizabeth on the floor,” Bradford said.

The Queen and Plunket were just friends and were never romantically involved with each other.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool