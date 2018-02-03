A woman, who was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 18, was found to be a contestant on "The Bachelor" competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr's love. Rebekah Martinez — or Bekah M. — was still filming for the season 22 of the popular show while her name was listed in Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office's missing people's list.

This came to light after North Coast Journal posted on its Facebook page asking if readers recognized any of the 35 people listed as missing from Humboldt County on the California Department of Justice website. A "Bachelor" fan and local resident named Amy Bonner O’Brien quickly recognized the contestant, writing in the comments sections: “Yep... Rebekah Martinez is on this season of The Bachelor.”

After confirming the news, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office removed the 22-year-old from the missing persons list.

Martinez later tweeted a response to the Journal‘s story, writing “MOM. How many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??” She later joked, “Honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted” and tweeted a photo of herself on a milk carton.

Photo: ABC

O’Brien, who was the first person to recognize Martinez said Friday that she wasn’t a big fan of “The Bachelor” and had only watched the premiere episode of the current season but that was enough to recognize Martinez in the North Coast Journal article because she “has a distinguishable look compared to the other contestants,” the New York Times reported.

Martinez’s mother reported her absence on Nov. 18 saying that she hadn't heard from her daughter since Nov. 12. The “Bachelor” contestant had recently moved to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm, the sheriff’s office said.

In September, Martinez had posted on her Instagram: “HI ALL I’m giving up my phone and social media for the next several weeks, so if you need to contact me, well… tough luck!” She next posted on Nov. 22, four days after she was reported missing.