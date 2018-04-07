Meghan Markle has consulted with a psychic named Richard Win, according to Spencer Barnes, a celebrity makeup artist.

Barnes shared some of his conversations with a friend who introduced him to Win. In the direct messages via Instagram, the unnamed friend told Barnes that if it were not for Markle, he wouldn’t have reached out to Win.

“Richard is incredible. I’m so grateful for him. He has been such a gift. His regular rate is $250, but if you let him know I sent you, he will give you a special rate of $200 for a complete reading. I can’t tell you how much he has helped,” Barnes’ friend wrote (via Observer).

“PS – he’s not online because he has so many high profile clients and their privacy is important to him. You can speak with him prior to a reading and vibe him out, but had it not been for Meghan, I wouldn’t have met this incredible man who I’m proud of,” the friend added.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Barnes has met Markle personally. But the makeup artist has been instrumental in making Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Laura Prepon, and more look good on set.

Barnes also clarified that he will not be Markle’s makeup artist on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, several other psychics have shared their predictions about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. In December, Kerrie Erwin, an Australian psychic, said that the royal couple’s relationship won’t last.

“I do get feelings of pregnancy for her next year. But actually, I don’t think it’s going to last. I’d probably give it five years. I feel there are a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals,” Erwin said.

In January, Lyndsay Edwards, another psychic said that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will not push through.

“I was right about the timing of their engagement and I predict the wedding will be called off and they’ll split up a month or two before,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Charles McQuillan