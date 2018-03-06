Ruthie Ann Miles is the name on every theater fan’s lips, but unfortunately, it has nothing to do with her successful theater career. The actress was involved in a car crash that left her seriously injured and her daughter dead.

Miles, a Tony winner, was crossing a Brooklyn intersection with her 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein as well as Lauren Lews and her 1-year-old son Joshua when a car allegedly ran a red light.

According to the New York Daily News, Miles and Lew are both injured, but Abigail and Josh were both killed. Miles, who is pregnant, was critically injured, but both women are now stable.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The Hawaii native, whose legal name is Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, is a celebrated theater actress. In 2015, after several years working off-Broadway, she won the Tony Award for best actress in a musical after playing Lady Thiang in the revival of “The King and I.” When she accepted the prestigious award, she thanked many people, apparently including the Lew family.

Since winning the Tony, she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in “Sunday in the Park With George” last spring and appeared in “Chess,” a rock opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., just last month.

TV fans might be more familiar with Miles’ work on “The Americans.” The actress, whose husband is Jonathan Blumenstein, had a recurring role on the acclaimed FX drama as Young-Hee Seong in 2016.

The Broadway community has been raising money to help Miles and Lew during this difficult time. Both have surpassed their $5,000 goals. The GoFundMe for Miles was near $200,000 at press time while the campaign for Lew had over $65,000 in donations.

“@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved,” Kristin Chenoweth tweeted.

“An unimaginable tragedy has happened to an extraordinary person in our community. Please help where you can,” Josh Groban tweeted along with the GoFundMe.

“No words or amount of money can make sense of this tragedy. All my love is with my golden-hearted sister @RuthieAnnMiles and her family. Here’s how you can help right now,” “Mean Girls” actress Ashley Park wrote with a link to donate.

“Don’t order delivery food for a couple days. Don’t get Starbucks for a week. Don’t buy that app on your phone,” Alex Brightman (“School of Rock”) told his fans. “Donate to this. Please donate to this.”

Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Audra McDonald (“Shuffle Along”), Sutton Foster (“Sweet Charity”), Laura Benanti (“She Loves Me”) and more also urged fans to help Miles and her family in their time of need.