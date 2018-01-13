Shane Missler, 20, was the sole winner of the $451 million lottery jackpot drawn at Mega Millions on Jan. 5.

After winning the fourth largest Mega Millions lottery in history, Missler updated his social media account with three words that said it all: “Oh. My. God.”

According to his Facebook profile, Missler was born in Topsham, Maine, and currently lives in Port Richey, Florida. He attended Spruce Mountain High School in Maine before receiving a degree in Business Management from Northern Essex Community College, in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Prior to stumbling upon a fortune, Missler worked as a verifications specialist at Universal Background Screening and an inventory specialist at Best Buy. In the past, he has worked for companies like Sam’s Club, and Atkinson Resort & Country Club.

After winning the massive lottery, Missler said that he intended to use the money sensibly.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said in a statement, ABC News reported. “Although I’m young I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me.”

“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” he added.

Post-lottery win, Missler has, however, voluntarily “retired” from work.

Despite the astronomical chances of winning a lottery such as this, Missler was not entirely surprised that he won a lifetime worth of fortune. He claimed that he had a “feeling” that he would win.

Missler had purchased the winning ticket at 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, Independent reported. Out of the five Mega Millions of Quick Pick tickets, the fourth one happened to be the luckiest one.

Since they were all Quick Picks, Missler did not even get the chance to pick tickets with numbers of his choice. Although he was handed tickets with random numbers, one of them contained the winning combination: 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball, 10.

The first person that Missler called after he found out that he had won the lottery was his brother. The following day he met up with his father and broke the news over a cup of coffee.

According to lottery officials, Missler will take home a lump sum payout of $281.2 million. After winning the huge payday, Missler has set up a private limited company called "Secret 007, LLC," his attorney confirmed.

The store from which Missler bought his ticket will be awarded $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Meanwhile, the identity of the person who won the $560 million Powerball ticket in New Hampshire is still shrouded in mystery which is not uncommon when it comes to lottery winners.

Photo: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan