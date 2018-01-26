Longtime Las Vegas mogul and CEO of the famed Wynn resorts Steve Wynn is denying reports that he has been guilty of sexual misconduct, following a lawsuit by ex-wife Elaine Wynn in an unrelated matter.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wynn has been accused of decades of behaviors that have included him allegedly pressuring employees of his resorts and casinos to perform sex acts. The bombshell report specifically notes an incident with a manicurist who worked for him, who reportedly claimed in 2005 that not long after Wynn opened the flagship Wynn Las Vegas, she gave him a manicure in his office, where he allegedly frced her to have sex with him.

The account claimed that Wynn pressured the manicurist to remove her clothing and lie on a massage table in his office suite, and after she said she didn't want to have sex, he persisted in his demands until she complied. After telling others, including a supervisor, of the event, she was paid a $7.5 million settlement.

This particular incident was referenced in broad terms in a lawsuit in which Wynn's ex-wife, Elaine, is seeking to lift restrictions on the sale of her stock in Wynn Resorts Ltd. Attorneys in the case have since admitted that there have been "allegations of assault."

The publication has since indicated that there are also several other accounts that could be made against Wynn, who is the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., former owner of the Mirage, Treasure Island and Bellagio resorts in Las Vegas and current finance chairman of the RNC.

In response to the allegations, Wynn said "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterpus. We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

Wynn later indicated that the "instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrivle and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement."

Wynn and Elaine initially married in 1963, but divorced in 1986. They marries for a second time in 1991, only to divorce once again in 2010. Their daughter, Kevyn, was kidnapped at gunpoint in 1993 by two men whom he rfather paid $1,45 million in ransom for her return. After paying the ransom, he was reportedly given directions on how to find his daughter in her car, which was parked at McCarran International Airport. The kidnappers were later apprehended.

Wynn later married Andrea Hissom at his Encore casino resort in April 2011. One of the guests at the nuptials was now President Donald Trump.

