Just two weeks after Meghan Markle officially became Duchess Meghan of Sussex by wedding Prince Harry in Windsor, UK, her former husband has some wedding related news of his own.

Trevor Engelson, who was married to the former "Suits" star and new member of the royal family from 2011-2013, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, according to Us Weekly. The film producer initially shared the news on his Instagram page June 1, with a photo of himself and his bride-to-be posing and smiling as she showed off her new ring.

"Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" He reportedly captioned the post.

Engelson's relationship with Kurland was first revealed in November 2017, the same month his ex and Prince Harry announced their engagement, and it was said that after initially going through a rough patch following his split from Markle, things had begun to look up for him.

"The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during his breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year," a source told The Sun at the time. "He had to re-live it all again--this time in public. It wasn't the most amicable of divorced and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him.

Photo: (L)Chris Jackson/Getty Images; (R)Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"He has a new woman in his life and his career is going from strength to strength," the source added.

One project Engelson is reportedly working on is a show which seems to take inspiration from the end of his marriage and what happened with his ex-wife afterward. Back in September 2017, Deadline reported the producer was working with Fox on an untitled fictional comedy series about a divorced couple who learns to co-parent in a different way after the former wife goes on to marry a prince.

"Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media, is next level," the premise for the series stated.

However, Engelson reportedly pulled the plug on the series, at least temporarily, with sources saying last month that the project was put on hold after it became worrisome it wouldn't find success due to the timing.

"Trevor's project is currently on hold after several months of anguish for Meghan," a senior TV executive reportedly told The Sun. "The plan was for the series to come out during the aftermath of the royal wedding later his summer, but things have changed."

"There is a feeling too that it is too soon for a TV network to go straight at the new royals given their popularity and it could flop," the source added.