The body of a 25-year-old male was found in New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' residence in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Authorities identified the body as that of Roosevelt Rene, a hip-hop music producer known as Trypps Beatz.

Officials said Rene was a family friend who had been living at the house and his body was found in the basement by a worker. Rene's death is being treated as a homicide. A source told TMZ that Jenkins was in Florida when cops arrived at his home.

“The manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after a post-mortem exam,” the Bergen County prosecutor’s office said.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted, “Per law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death in the case of the body found at Giants CB Janoris Jenkins’ home.”

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement: "The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating a death at [Jenkins' residence]."

According to reports, investigators were seen searching a white Lexus sedan with Florida plates in the driveway as well as a Land Rover to find any clue leading to any arrest. They also removed several small brown paper bags from the home, eye-witnesses reportedly said.

Rene's public records show that he has previously lived in Texas, Georgia and Spring Valley, New York. His website describes him as "a multi-talented hip-hop producer/artist. Trypps Beatz grew up from a musical background. Both of his parents were musically inclined. His mother, Marie was a lead solo artist. His father was song writer, pianist & engineer.”

