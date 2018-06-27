The body of a 25-year-old male was found in New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' residence in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Authorities identified the body as that of Roosevelt Rene, a hip-hop music producer known as Trypps Beatz.

Officials said Rene was a family friend who had been living at the house and his body was found in the basement by a worker. Rene's death is being treated as a homicide. A source told TMZ that Jenkins was in Florida when cops arrived at his home.

“The manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after a post-mortem exam,” the Bergen County prosecutor’s office said. 

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted, “Per law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death in the case of the body found at Giants CB Janoris Jenkins’ home.”

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement: "The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating a death at [Jenkins' residence]." 

According to reports, investigators were seen searching a white Lexus sedan with Florida plates in the driveway as well as a Land Rover to find any clue leading to any arrest. They also removed several small brown paper bags from the home, eye-witnesses reportedly said.

Rene's public records show that he has previously lived in Texas, Georgia and Spring Valley, New York. His website describes him as "a multi-talented hip-hop producer/artist. Trypps Beatz grew up from a musical background. Both of his parents were musically inclined. His mother, Marie was a lead solo artist. His father was song writer, pianist & engineer.”

Janoris Jenkins New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM