There may not have been a confirmed final season premiere date for "Game of Thrones" yet, but fans better brace themselves once the show returns to HBO, as one of the stars has promised that it may just be the deadliest season yet.

Fans of the series know the show isn't afraid to kill off its main characters, no matter which side of the battle they seem to be on in Westeros. However, despite thinking they may have seen the worst of it during moment's like Season 3's Red Wedding or Season 6's catastrophic finale which saw nearly half of King's Landing blown away by wildfire, Sophie Turner, who portrays Sansa Stark has warned fans that they actually haven't seen anything yet.

In an interview with Gold Derby, Turner teased that there would be more death on the show's final season than had ever been featured before, which sets an ominous tone for fans ahead of the last six episodes.

Photo: HBO

"I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people," she said. "Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It's 'Game of Thrones,' so it's going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!"

Naturally, she didn't give away which characters would meet their end in the show's final run, though there are some who seem more likely to die than others.

While her words seem ominous and could be a blatant warning to fans that many of their remaining fan favorites wouldn't make it to the show's final episode and the likely New World that would be built after the end of the battle currently being waged in Westeros, she isn't the first person to say that the new season would be somewhat of a bloodbath. In fact, Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow on the show, said as much shortly after the Season 7 finale aired last summer.

"...With so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly," he told Deadline at the time. "they're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath."