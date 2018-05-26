The NBA Playoffs have reached the most pivotal weekend as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are set to meet in Game 7, and the Houston Rockets need to win just one of two games to upset the Golden State Warriors.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Warriors remain the favorites at 10/13. The defending champions have been the clear favorites all season but the Rockets can advance to the finals with a win at home in Game 7 or a shock road victory on Saturday night.

The Rockets have 9/4 odds to win the championship but may be without one of their most productive players for the rest of the playoffs. Veteran point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out of Saturday's Game 6 with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated ahead of a potential Game 7 on Monday at Toyota Center.

Paul, who has averaged 19.8 points in the Western Conference Finals, hobbled late in the fourth quarter and did not return.

"His spirits aren't great," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said after Game 5.

The Western Conference winner will have home-court advantage when they face the winner of the Celtics-Cavaliers series. Boston and Cleveland are expected to be the underdogs in the finals and the two teams have nearly identical odds of winning the title, as the Celtics have been given 15/2 odds, while the Cavs are the biggest longshots at 8/1.

Game 7 will be played Sunday at TD Garden in Boston, and oddsmakers have listed the Celtics as the favorites at 2.5 points.

The focus will once again be on LeBron James, who is looking to reach the finals for an eighth consecutive season and with speculation that he might leave Cleveland this summer in free agency.

"It's a Game 7," James said Friday. "It's something that you wish you had when you're done playing, but more than that, it's just basketball for me. I know what I'm capable of doing, and I'm going to trust everything I put into it."

Cavs forward Kevin Love was placed on concussion protocol and it is unclear if he will play in Game 7.

