Brazil and Germany have established themselves as the royalty of international football. The two countries have combined for nine World Cup titles and 15 World Cup Final appearances.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, both countries have a strong chance to once again hoist another championship trophy. Oddsmakers have listed Brazil and Germany, the defending champions, as the co-favorites to win the title at 9/2 odds, according to Vegas Insider.

Brazil will be seeking redemption in Russia after arguably their most miserable effort in World Cup history. The Seleção endured inexplicable humiliation on their home soil in 2014, falling to Germany, 7-1. To add to the pain, Brazilians were forced to support Germany in the World Cup Final, as Die Mannschaft faced Brazil's main rival Argentina, to which Germany prevailed, 1-0.

Head coach Tite may have to compete without his best attacking weapon. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar underwent foot surgery Saturday and faces a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. The 26-year-old is expected to miss the next three months and therefore may not be available for Brazil's opening match against Switzerland on June 17.

Brazil's other opponents in Group E include Costa Rica and Serbia. In Group F, Germany will be challenged by Mexico, South Korea and Sweden.

Germany and Brazil face several notable dark horses. France owns the third-best odds at 11/2 and present a serious threat to win their second World Cup. Les Bleus are led by superstar Paul Pogba and have one of the deepest rosters in the world. France, who reached the quarterfinals in 2014, is expected to cruise in Group C against a somewhat weak field of Denmark, Peru and Australia.

France is followed by Spain, winners of the 2010 World Cup, and Argentina, a two-time champion, at 7/1 odds. Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui has an aging, though experienced roster. Spain failed to advance out of the group stage in one of the biggest stories of the 2014 World Cup. In 2018, they are grouped with rival Portugal in what should be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup.

This is also expected to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup, and he will once again be surrounded by a talented and deep roster. La Albiceleste are seeking their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986.

Photo: Getty

World Cup Betting Odds (According to Vegas Insider)

Germany, 9/2

Brazil, 9/2

France, 11/2

Spain, 7/1

Argentina, 7/1

Belgium, 12/1

England, 16/1

Portugal, 25/1

Uruguay, 25/1

Colombia, 28/1

Russia, 33/1

Croatia, 33/1

Poland, 40/1

Mexico, 80/1

Switzerland, 80/1

Sweden, 80/1

Denmark, 80/1

Senegal, 125/1

Serbia, 125/1

Nigeria, 150/1

Egypt, 150/1

Peru, 150/1

Japan, 200/1

Iceland, 200/1

Australia, 200/1

Morocco, 250/1

Costa Rica, 250/1

Iran, 250/1

South Korea, 500/1

Tunisia, 500/1

Saudi Arabia, 750/1

Panama, 750/1