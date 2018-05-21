It's been a short but fierce race to the finals for the "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" teams, but at the end of tonight's finals, one will be able to call themselves the new reigning champions. The question, of course, is which team will have that title.

All three teams have received decent scores from the judges throughout their short stint on the ABC reality competition series, and clearly, have strong enough fan bases which have voted them through as well. However, when it comes to which team will take the crown, of the three finalists, it seems like a race between two in particular—Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson and Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess.

Adam and Jenna, also known as Team Just Friends, seem like the most likely choice when it comes to predicting who will win. Adam has been the clear front-runner throughout the last few weeks, never earning less than an 8 from the judges when it comes to his routines. His scores have also improved greatly over the weeks, and he was just one point shy of perfection when it came to his week three Contemporary routine.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

In addition, the figure skater still likely has a strong fan base following his turn at the Olympics. His Twitter and Instagram accounts boast a combined 1.3 million followers, far more than either of his fellow finalists. If all those followers are fans who have been following the show and voting for him, then he could find himself miles ahead of Josh and Tonya Harding both when the final scores are tallied and the trophy is handed out.

However, it's hard to fully discount Josh for the potential to sneak in a win. While he may not have as strong of a fan base as Adam, his pro partner, Sharna, does. Her combined Twitter and Instagram followers are 895,000 strong, and unlike Jenna, she's a veteran pro at this point, having competed in the last 11 seasons including this one. However, she has never won a Mirrorball, which could work to her advantage tonight. Fans have been favoring pros who have yet to win in recent seasons, and there are enough fans who want her to win voting, that could push her and Josh over the edge,

In addition, Josh's scores haven't been paltry compared to Adam's. Though he did take a dip in Week 2, he tied with his fellow finalist at the top of the judge's leaderboard in Week One, and he placed second in Week Three. If he can manage to get perfect scores during the finals, there is a chance he could beat the figure skater.

While it's not entirely impossible that Tonya could win, she seems like too much of an underdog to beat the boys.

Will Adam or Josh take home the Mirrorball? Or will Tonya surprise everyone with the win? Find out on the Season finale of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," airing tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.