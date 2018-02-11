Fans may have some idea of how the final season of "Game of Thrones" comes to an end, but the latest batches of fan theories and on-set leaks may be hinting at some alternative events from what was previously revealed.

Spoiler Alert: Potential Spoilers for the final season of "Game of Thrones" are discussed in great detail below.

The latest batches of on-set photos show Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, filming the HBO series in Dubrovnik, at what has previously served as a portion of the Red Keep in King's Landing. However, earlier alleged script leaks for the final season did not reveal that the character would ever head to King's Landing, which could mean that something else will occur with his character.

In addition, photos have also surfaced of him filming scenes with John Bradley, who portrays Samwell Tarly, and Lena Headey, who portrays Cersei Lannister. While a scene between Jon and Sam is expected to take place, especially since he and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) are the only ones who know the truth about Jon's real identity, it was also believed to be taking place in Winterfell. Similarly, no spoilers have leaked which indicate Jon dealing with Cersei either, so all three characters featuring in scenes that take place in King's Landing could mean that something big is still being kept mainly under wraps.

Meanwhile, fans have also become more certain than ever that a popular theory about Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) could be confirmed as true as well. Fans have often speculated that he, like Jon, is also a secret Targaryen, and after a commercial featuring Dinklage during Super Bowl LII, fans speculated that the show was confirming the theory was indeed true.

In the commercial, for Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice, Dinklage lip-syncs a rap song in a room full of flames, and even breathes fire at one point. Fans quickly speculated if that was the way the show was confirming the theory, as the sigil for House Targaryen is a fire-breathing dragon.

However, the actor himself has since dispelled the theory, stating that if it were true, it wouldn't have been confirmed in that way, though he was loving how creative fans have gotten over the years.

"I love every single theory the fans of our show have, because they're so much fun, They get to show the dedication and love they have for the show, but you have to understand that it is a Doritos commercial," he told HuffPost UK. "It's not 'Game of Thrones.' So [fans] are sort of stretching the limit with that theory when you're branching out to Frito-Lay commercials. But I say that with all love and respect. Please, I love them. I love the fan theories that they have until the show is finally over."

"Game of Thrones" is returning to HBO in 2019.

Photo: HBO