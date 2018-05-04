The show finally saw an uptick in ratings with its successful 30th season in January and February of this year, and now, "Amazing Race" producers are allegedly considering a massive cross-over theme when it comes to Season 31.

Following "Big Brother" couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson's big win in Season 30, producers are reportedly planning on making the newest installment of the series one that features teams made up completely of former "Big Brother" houseguests and stars, making for one of the biggest cross-overs between the two reality competition shows yet.

Sources close to production told TMZ that the series will feature an all "BB" cast for an upcoming season and that it will begin to film shortly.

The site reports that the show reached out to a large list of competitors for the new season and that it will feature at least one former "Big Brother" winner, though several others declined to participate due to family and career reasons. The reason for the themed season comes from the success Jessica and Cody, one of the more popular teams from the recent installment, found.

If the report is true, I wouldn't be the first time the series, which sees teams of two race around the world and complete a series of tasks in the hopes of being the first to cross the finish line and win $1 million, had a themed season.

Season 8 of the show was the first to have a theme and was titled the "Family Edition," featuring all families racing for the prize and only completing tasks in the United States. Two "All-Stars" themed seasons aired for the 11th and 24th installments, bringing back former racers for another chance at the prize. Similarly, Season 18 had a similar theme, though it was titled "Unfinished Business."

In more recent versions of the show, Season 26 had a theme about love, featuring five teams in committed romantic relationships and five who were set up on blind dates by producers. Season 28 featured all social media stars, while Season 29 saw teams of strangers matched at the starting line. Season 30, which Cody and Jessica won, consisted of teams that were all fiercely competitive and considered the best in their respective fields.

Cody and Jessica are also not the first "Big Brother" stars to compete on the show, though they were the first to win. Alison Irwin participated on the fourth season of "The Amazing Race," Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder competed on Season 16, and Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly were a part of Seasons 20 and 24.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS