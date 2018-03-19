Angelina Jolie recently said that she loves getting older and has no problem with her wrinkles.

During an interview with InStyle, the actress explained that ageing reminds her of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand. She died of cancer in 2007.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother and that warms me. I also see myself ageing, and I love it because it means I’m alive… I’m living and getting older. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age,” she said.

The “Maleficent” star also said that the most important qualities of a human being go beyond the physical appearance.

“There’s nothing you could… put on your face to cover up if your mind is blank and your heart is dark,” she said.

During the same interview, Jolie warned of the challenges that the younger generation face in the social media age. She also said that her six children are not active on social media, and they also have limited access to the Internet.

“I’m hoping they’ll have room to figure out what they like before they’re told by a bunch of other people what they should like or how they’re being perceived. Don’t bend to somebody else’s opinion of what is appropriate or beautiful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jolie also made headlines recently after she was rumored to be adopting a baby with her new husband. Rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, clarified that there is no truth to such claims.

Jolie won’t be adopting a baby with another man because the actress doesn’t have a new husband. She filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, and they already have six kids together. All six children, namely, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne and Knox, 9, are all living with Jolie in Los Angeles.

Last weekend, the actress was photographed bonding with her two daughters in Los Angeles. Jolie, Zahara and Vivienne bought some drinks from Starbucks before going home. Last month, Jolie was also sighted with Zahara and Shiloh in L.A. when the three bought pizza and brought it back home.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer