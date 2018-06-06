Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly not allowed to join the other members of the royal family from top table royal dinners.

According to Harper’s Bazaar Australia, the two youngsters are not allowed to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton until they have learned the art of polite conversation. Once Prince George and Princess Charlotte are able to converse well with adults, they will be bumped off from staying at the children’s table.

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, told Express that Prince George and Princess Charlotte do not eat Christmas meals with their family. Rather, they dine inside their nursery.

“So for the Queen, there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food. The children’s place was in the nursery and nanny would take care of them. It’s your modern-day Downton Abbey,” he said.

In related news, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also need to master two languages as kids. She has already started learning Spanish, according to Elle.

Princess Charlotte is also expected to learn how to sit down like a royal with her legs, knees, and ankles close together. Her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, has mastered the “Duchess slant.”

“It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty,” Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, explained.

As of late, Princess Charlotte has already learned how to properly wave to the crowd. When her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born, the 3-year-old won the hearts of the crowd when she greeted them with the most adorable wave.

Princess Charlotte also did a similar thing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. While she was still inside the car, the young girl couldn’t stop herself from greeting the onlookers around Windsor.

Prince William and Middleton’s only daughter is not also allowed to wear a tiara until she gets married.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson