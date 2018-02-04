Another Super Bowl is upon us, and to little surprise, it's the familiar New England Patriots who will be competing for football's ultimate prize.

The Patriots have won the AFC Championship eight times since 2001. No other team has reached the Super Bowl more than three times in that span.

For the casual fan, it might seem a bit unsettling that the Patriots are such ubiquitous participants for America's most-watched sporting event. It has almost become routine to expect the Patriots to be in the Super Bowl and for cameras to catch owner Robert Kraft in a luxury suite and for confetti to rain on head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Some probably wonder why one team can be this successful. While the Patriots have their large share of detractors due to controversial incidents, it is hard to argue they are among the most organized and efficient teams in all of American sports.

There are plenty of reasons the Patriots pull off success year after year.

Great Scouting

The Patriots have drafted really, really well over the years. The obvious gem was selecting Brady with a sixth-round pick in 2000. They also received strong production from players like Julian Edelman, who was a seventh-round pick in 2009. Former first-round picks Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Brandon Meriweather, Jerod Mayo, Devin McCourty, Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower all exceeded expectations.

The Patriots also have been shrewd in finding undrafted free agents. Undrafted placekicker Adam Vinatieri, who was a member of the Patriots from 1996 to 2005, has been to three Pro Bowls. Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler also went undrafted and had arguably the most memorable interception in Super Bowl history.

Low Coaching Turnover

Teams that retain their head coaches usually have success: Cincinnati Bengals' Marvin Lewis (123-112-3 record since 2003), Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy (121-70-1 record since 2006), the New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton (105-71 record since 2006), Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin (116-60 record since 2006). But Belichick, the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, has them all beat with a stellar 214-74 record since 2000.

Belichick's staff has included defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who has been with the team since 2004. Despite three years away from the club, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been with the Patriots since 2001.

Such continuity on a coaching staff is rare in professional sports. Patricia and McDaniels will be missed as both take on head coaching jobs at the end of the season.

Tom Brady

The accolades directed at Brady have been well-deserved. He throws a tight spiral, makes smart decisions and is consistently accurate. With the exception of three seasons with star wideout Randy Moss, Brady has been highly successful without a big-play wide receiver.

He also is a fierce and intense competitor. While many quarterbacks retire before turning 40, Brady keeps going and hasn't missed a beat. In 2017, he finished third in quarterback passer rating (102.8). It's fair to call him one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

Weak Division

The Patriots seem to have little trouble steamrolling through the AFC East over the years. The Miami Dolphins have had plenty of struggles since 2002, with just two trips to the playoffs since 2002 and a 115-141 record under nine different head coaches. The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first playoff appearance since 1999 and have only had three winning seasons in that span. The New York Jets have had six playoff appearances since 2001, but have also had seven seasons below .500.

Most top teams have faced stiffer competition in their division than the Patriots. Over the years, New England has been afforded time to think ahead for the playoffs, while other contenders in tight divisions like the AFC North have had to battle for home-field advantage.

Unsung Heroes

The Patriots always seem to give big roles to unheralded, humble players who step up. Aside from Brown, the Patriots over the years have been successful with overachievers like wide receiver Wes Welker, linebacker Rob Ninkovich, defensive end Jarvis Green and defensive back Kyle Arrington didn't bring flash but they were an important presence and key to the Patriots' success.

Running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, who played with the Patriots from 2008 - 2011, never fumbled. Offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer was never selected to a Pro Bowl, but was a steady force in protecting Brady. In seven seasons with the Patriots, defensive end Ty Warren was quietly effective for an often underrated pass rush.

Photo: Getty