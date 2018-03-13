Just when Jelena fans were starting to believe the power couple was officially back together, sources revealed Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have decided to spend some time apart.

Following her split from The Weeknd after 10 months of dating, Gomez and Bieber started to rekindle their romance in October 2017. The couple, who dated on and off since 2011 before officially ending things in 2014, has been reportedly experiencing some of the previous issues that once broke them apart.

Although there have been reports the “Wolves” singer is taking a break from her boyfriend because her mother, Mandy Teefey, dislikes the “Cold Water” singer, sources told People that Gomez and Bieber’s separation has nothing to do with the matriarch.

“They’re not on a break because of her relationship with her mom. They have their own issues and are always on and off,” a source told the publication.

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Even though they aren’t on the best of terms at the moment, insiders don’t believe this is the end for Bieber and Gomez. “They’ve been having disagreements, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re back together in a week.”

The source went on to reveal Teefey’s opinion has had no effect on the couple’s romance. “She wouldn’t base her relationship off of what her mom thinks,” the insider explained.

Prior to taking a break from their romance, the couple was trying to lay low and avoid the attention of the public as they worked on their relationship.

“They have been laying low as a couple in public but keep in contact at all hours of the day,” a source told E! News in February.

Insiders had high hopes the romance would work out for the better this time around. “Everyone around them knows how much they mean to each other and they are truly on a great path together.”

Although Gomez and Bieber have decided to take some time apart, it appears the latest issue in their relationship might be just another bump in the road before the pair finds their way back to each other once again.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images