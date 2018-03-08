Nikki Bella and John Cena are definitely getting married. However, the WWE star admitted he isn’t quite sure about his wedding date. Recently, the “Total Divas” star and the “Bumblebee” actor have found themselves at the center of break up rumors, but it appears the couple still has every intention of staying together.

Following the release of the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer, which featured a scene where Bella asked Cena if they should call off their wedding, there has been speculation the stars have been having issues in their relationship.

However, last weekend, Bella shared several photos of her bachelorette party, which seemed to confirm the wedding was still on. “I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” Cena told host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there,” Cena added, referring to his unknown wedding date.

Although the date isn’t set, Cena is already thrilled about his upcoming nuptials. “I am super excited and I’m going to have to learn a dance. I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It’s not going to be any good, but I’m going to do the best I can… I’m going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.”

During an appearance on the “Today” show earlier on Wednesday, Cena revealed an argument was the cause of the couple’s relationship woes.

“I can generalize it in saying in relationships, you have points of disagreement, and it was a point of disagreement where it seemed like we couldn’t get past it,” the “Daddy’s Home 2” actor stated.

Cena then confessed he was the one who “caved” amid the disagreement and the two were able to salvage their relationship. “We got past it, and we’re back on,” he said.

While the couple hasn’t announced a wedding date, Bella let fans know she and Cena will be reuniting in New York City on March 16 for a match at Madison Square Garden.

