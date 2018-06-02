Caitlyn Jenner has chosen not to attend her son Brody Jenner’s wedding this weekend because she has more pressing matters to attend to.

On Friday, Jenner was spotted landing in Vienna, Austria to attend Life Ball 2018, a benefit that aims to raise funds for amfAR’s (American Foundation for AIDS Research) efforts to find a cure for HIV/AIDS, as first reported by TMZ.

Brody’s wedding with Kaitlynn Carter is in Bali, while Jenner chose to be more than 7,000 miles away to show her support for the benefit. Upon Jenner’s touchdown, she was met with a warm welcome from amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. Jenner was also joined by other guests, including Kelly Osbourne, Gilles Marini and Katee Sackhoff, when the Life Ball plane landed in Salzburg.

Photo: Getty Images/Lennart Preiss

Sources previously shared that Brody was heartbroken after learning that his father won’t be there on his special day this Saturday. The same sources claimed Jenner won’t be able to attend the nuptials because she has a lucrative business opportunity that she couldn’t miss. But as it turns out, it’s not really a business opportunity.

Even though the “I Am Cait” star won’t be there on her son’s wedding, she approves of Brody’s union with Carter. In fact, she attended Carter’s bridal shower in Los Angeles in April. She even took a snap with the bride-to-be and shared it on her Instagram. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than bachelor parties,” Jenner captioned her post.

Aside from Jenner, Brody’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie are also not attending. A source told Us Weekly last month that it wasn’t in the cards for the two youngest daughters of Kris Jenner. Kylie wouldn’t make it because she’s busy taking care of baby Stormi after welcoming her in February. On the other hand, Kendall’s reason wasn’t revealed.

Because his father and his half-sisters are not coming, sources say Brody has decided to just throw a second wedding celebration in Los Angeles. This would mean additional expenses for Brody, who is said to be paying at least $6,000 a night for the suite where he and Carter are spending their honeymoon after tying the knot, according to Page Six.

Photo: Getty Images/Christian Hofer