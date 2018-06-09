Camilla Parker-Bowles was in tears while on her way to the Hampton Court Palace on Friday.

The Duchess of Cornwall was present for the 500 Words creative writing competition final on BBC Radio 2’s live broadcast on Friday. Prince Charles’ wife admitted that she had a little cry while listening to some of the entries.

When she arrived at the Hampton Court Palace, Parker-Bowles said, “On the way, I’m afraid to say you were right about a little tear and the mascara. We had a little cry.”

Parker-Bowles was asked to share her thoughts about the finalists, and she said that all of them are brilliant. The winning 500 Words entries were read live by celebrity readers Jim Broadbent, Dara O’Briain, Jason Isaacs, David Walliams, and Shobna Gulati.

The recent BBC Radio 2 live broadcast also featured performances by Bastille, the London Community Gospel Choir, John Newman, and Alexandra Burke.

Meanwhile, Parker-Bowles, who served as an honorary judge, also gave a speech on Friday as the winners were announced.

“It is huge pleasure to be with you all today – and to have traveled in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the magical car from one of my favorite stories was a very special treat. Those of you who have seen the film might remember the slightly bonkers character of Granda Potts. Well, Granda Potts has some very good advice that I want to share with you this morning. His advice is, ‘Never say no to adventures. Always say yes, otherwise you’ll lead a very dull life.’ I want to encourage everyone here to keep reading, to keep writing and to keep saying a big fat yes to adventure,” she said.

Prince Charles didn’t join his wife at the event because he was with Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of the Westminster Abbey gallery.

On Thursday, Parker-Bowles and the Queen celebrated the 10th anniversary of the charity Medical Detection Dogs.

Photo: Getty Images/Tim P. Whitby