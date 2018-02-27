Cardi B is sticking with fiancé Offset despite all the rumors plaguing their relationship.

Cardi B wowed in a sexy Mugler bodysuit, Nicolas Jebran sparkly boots and silver Dylanlex earrings in the cover of Cosmopolitan’s April issue. In her interview with the magazine, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker opened up about her relationship with the Migos member and the many speculations surrounding their relationship, including allegations that Offset cheated on her.

The 25-year-old Bronx, New York native, who said yes to Offset’s proposal last year, addressed fans’ speculations that her man had been unfaithful and that she had “low self-esteem” because she didn’t leave him. Cardi B made it clear that she has confidence in spades and that she did not have to explain her relationship to anyone.

Cardi B also hinted that she and Offset have had their fair share of relationship troubles, but she wanted to work things out with him instead of giving up.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want -- any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my [stuff] with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” Cardi B told the magazine.

Cardi B also clarified to fans that she wasn’t their “property” and did not appreciate being judged for her relationship decisions. The “Bartier Cardi” rapper went on to say that she is aware of Offset’s mistakes and flaws, but admitted that she isn’t perfect either.

“I’m not your property. This is my life,” she added. “I’m going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he [expletive] did, but people don’t know what I did, ‘cause I ain’t no angel.”

Cardi B and Offset got engaged in October while the couple were performing in front of nearly 20,000 people during the Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. On Valentine’s Day, she addressed the breakup and cheating rumors that plagued them following their engagement, saying they had a “real relationship, not relationship goals.” And like their relationship, Cardi B plans to stay true to herself and refuses to change for anybody.

“Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody . Everybody got a [expletive] opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Cardi B also has no qualms about getting candid about her past. She explained that the reason why she continues to talk about her history of being a stripper is because she hopes that people in this line of work get the respect they deserve.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don't respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on,” she said. “Just because somebody was a stripper don't mean they don't have no brain.”

