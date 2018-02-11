“Celebrity Big Brother” star Omarosa Manigault was recently rushed to the hospital after participating in this week’s Head of Household (HOH) competition.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” that have not yet aired. Read at your own risk!

Following a game of Bowlerina, Ross Matthews was named as this week’s HOH. During the competition, Marissa Jaret Winokur knocked Omarosa out, and the latter suffered an injury. Details about the incident are still being kept under wraps, but Marissa and Ross, who are working together, could not believe that they managed to take out huge competition beasts.

Ross also took Metta World Peace out of the game, and there are speculations that the professional basketball player really tried to lose because he already wants to return to his family.

It is still unclear whether or not Omarosa will return to the competition, but Marissa and Ross said that it’s possible because former “Big Brother” contestant Christmas Abbott still competed until the finale even with a broken foot. The houseguests are also clearly worried about Omorosa because she appears to be a competition beast, and she’s also unafraid to speak her mind.

Meanwhile, the first houseguest has already been evicted from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. After the women targeted James Maslow, it was Chuck Liddell who was sent home. Following the eviction ceremony, Metta told Omarosa and Keshia Knight Pulliam that he voted for Chuck because he thought it meant saving him.

It seems that Metta has not watched “Big Brother” before because it has always been a practice for the houseguests to say the name of the person they wish to evict and not save. “Celebrity Big Brother” host Julie Chen predicted that Metta won’t make it far in the competition because he appears to be clueless about everything.

A new episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The reality TV competition will wrap up on Feb. 25.

Photo: Getty Images/Drew Angerer