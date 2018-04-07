Fans everywhere are dying for any clue they can get about how Meghan Markle will look on her wedding day. Now, there may have finally been a big hint about just which fashion house is going to create the gown she will wear on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

According to a posting on Diary Directory, fashion house Erdem has made big moves within its PR department, including moving the department in-house and hiring a new manager. According to Page Six, this could be a move that helps them prevent any leaks from happening in regards to Markle's dress.

Erdem has long been considered a favorite for Markle's dress designer, as she has worn the designer a few times before, and it allows her to pay tribute to not only her new home in England but her time living in Toronto while filming "Suits." Erdem is run by Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu, but the label is based in London.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, while those moves are potential big signs that Erdem is Markle's dress designer, Ralph & Russo, who designed the $75,000 gown she wore in her engagement photos, has also reportedly posted a job listing for a PR assistant on LinkedIn, which could also be a hint they are the fashion house that was chosen.

Though there haven't been any hints to suggest otherwise, there have also been rumors that Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who designed Kate Middleton's wedding gown, was the designer that Markle chose. Similar rumors have also surrounded Victoria Beckham as well.

While Markle's wedding gown design, and the team behind it, won't be revealed until she weds Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, smaller details about the wedding have been revealed since the pair announced their engagement in November 2017.

The former actress and her fiancé already broke royal traditions with their wedding cake choice, opting not to go with a traditional fruitcake covered in white fondant and gum paste flowers. Instead, Kensington Palace made an official announcement that the pair had opted for a lemon elderflower cake covered in buttercream and fresh flowers instead.