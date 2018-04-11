Before Princess Charlotte was born, polls revealed that Diana is the top name that Kate Middleton and Prince William could give to their daughter.

The 2-year-old princess’ full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. But recent polls no longer think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will consider giving the name Diana to their third child if it will be a girl.

Alex Apati, a representative for Ladbrokes told Express, “Diana was fancied last time around, but we know that’s a middle name for Charlotte. It’s hard to see Kate and William opting for it as a first name should their child be a girl. It’s hard to see Kate and William opting for it as a first name should their child be a girl.”

Apati also said that giving Middleton and Prince William’s third child the name Diana will most definitely put pressure on her.

“Even though we have the ‘heir and the spare,’ there will be an extraordinary amount of pressure on this child already. The name Diana will probably only increase that,” Apati said.

Meanwhile, Middleton is expected to give birth sometime this month. But some people are convinced that she will welcome her third child before the week ends.

Paddy Power said, “The speculation around the arrival of the Royal Baby has been going into overdrive. Our punters certainly think it’s going to happen soon. We’re now convinced it’s going to be this week.”

According to CNN, Middleton will give birth to her third child at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing. This is also where she welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Middleton’s medical team will be led by Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston. They are also the ones the delivered Princess Charlotte.

Prior to the baby’s birth, barriers and parking restrictions are already being put in place outside the private Lindo Wing. The dates on the restrictions state that no one will be allowed to park in and around the area from April 9 to 30.

Last month, the railings outside the Lindo Wing were painted. This is where Middleton and Prince William will show their third child to the public for the first time.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Edwards - WPA Pool