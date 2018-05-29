Despite what appeared to be a blossoming romance, it looks like Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have decided to split after a few months of dating. The stars, who kept quiet about their brief fling, reportedly broke up because there were no plans to take the relationship further.

Watson and Overstreet, who were introduced to one another through friends, were initially spotted out together by fans. After being photographed spending some time together in public, it appeared the pair was exploring their romance until news of their split was reported.

On Tuesday, a source told People Watson and Overstreet didn’t plan on taking their relationship turning into something serious. “It was never going to be a long-term thing,” the insider explained.

The “Beauty and the Beast” star and the “Glee” actor were first spotted together in February after fans saw the two attending a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert.

In March, Overstreet was spotted close by Watson as she made a swift exit from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The two seemingly confirmed their romance a few days later when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source told People at the time.

While friends close to the stars acknowledged Watson and Overstreet didn’t appear to be the ideal couple, they insisted the actors had great chemistry. “They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

Although the two spent time together in public, the stars attempted to keep details of their relationship under wraps. “All of Chord’s friends have known, but he doesn’t talk openly about her,” a source told Us Weekly about the relationship.

Despite news of the split, Overstreet still follows the “Harry Potter” star on Instagram, whereas Watson, who only follows 21 people on the mobile app, has never followed the former Fox star.

Prior to her romance with the “Hold On” artist, Watson dated William “Mack” Knight for nearly two years until their November break up. Meanwhile, Overstreet previously dated Brooke Butler, who he unfollowed when they split in 2015.

Watson isn’t the only ex the actor chose not to cut ties with on social media, Overstreet still follows former flames Emma Roberts and Halston Sage.

