Weeks after confirming their split, John Cena and Nikki Bella revealed they are on the road to reconciliation. Following the announcement, the “Total Divas” star’s twin sister, Brie Bella, shared her support of the reunion but also admitted she approved of the breakup.

Nikki and John, who announced their split weeks ahead of their May 5 wedding date, spent some time apart after planning their wedding brought up some unresolved issues in their relationship.

Despite their reconciliation, Brie suggested the couple needed to break up in order to figure things out about their future together. “They’re working on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight during the WWE For Your Consideration event.

“I think sometimes people think, ‘OK, it’s a break-up.’ So they need to make a decision quick, you know. But no. Like everyone, you just work on it,” Brie stated.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The star insisted the two needed time to figure out what truly makes them happy. “They need time and so for me I just want them both to be happy. Whatever it is, together or not, I just want them to be happy.”

Throughout the split Brie has remained supportive to Nikki, and to John, who she considers family. “I love John, love him. He’s like a brother to me,” she explained.

“We text, we talk and I love my sister. So it’s like siblings. It’s, like, do your thing, whatever,” Brie continued.

As for her sister, Brie remained by Nikki’s side since the star called off her wedding. “I’m being like every sister in the world. You’re just the backbone for your sister. I’m there for her,” the 34-year-old mother of Birdie Joe Danielson said.

“The thing that my sister loves the most about being with me is we can sit in a room, have our wine and not say anything. So it’s just showing support that way.”

On May 31, a rep for Nikki and John revealed the two were back together following the announcement of their split on April 15.

“Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support,” the statement read.

The two, who reportedly broke up after failing to agree on whether they would have kids, are working on rebuilding their relationship.

Fans can watch John and Nikki’s breakup unfold on “Total Bellas” Season 3, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images