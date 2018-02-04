Singer Lady Gaga announced the cancelation of the last dates of her Joanne World Tour because of "severe pain." The pop star took to Twitter Saturday and apologized to fans.

"All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music," she tweeted. "I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control."

Promoter Live Nation released a statement on their website regarding the remaining 10 dates of the Joanne World Tour. The Europe leg of the tour, including stops in Manchester, London, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin were all canceled, CNN reported. However, ticketholders can opt for a refund starting Feb. 6.

"Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently. She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come," the message read.

The six-time Grammy Award winner has publicized her battle with fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal disease inflicting chronic pain throughout the body, causing fatigue, muscle stiffness and insomnia. Gaga last performed Thursday in Birmingham, England.

Gaga canceled her set at the Rock in Rio Festival in September after she was hospitalized with "trauma and chronic pain." In December, Gaga announced a 74-concert residency at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas slated for late 2018.

The rumors are true!" Gaga wrote on Twitter. "I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I'm so overjoyed! Love you little monsters we did it, meet me in Las Vegas!!"

Photo: Getty Images