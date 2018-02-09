Fans of pro dancer Tony Dovolani have been missing him in recent seasons of "Dancing With the Stars," but the pro isn’t likely to ever make a comeback to the ABC reality series. Now, he's finally admitting why he decided to leave the popular show in his past.

Appearing on Hollywood Life's podcast, Dovolani admitted he quit the series after appearing from Season 2-22 because of the things he was doing on the show that he admitted he had never signed up for. One thing in particular that he mentioned involved some of the partners he was given over the years.

"When I decided to quit nothing major happened, it was just a build-up of things where I just said, 'I didn't sign up for this,'" he said. "For babysitting, maybe, a little bit. Some of these celebrities, or reality celebrities, I should say, they sometimes... they have an idea of what they think they are and who they are, and they didn't realize that I wasn't there to deal with them. I was there to teach them how to dance. So, when it becomes about other than teaching them how to dance, I want no part of it."

He also went on to explain that he also found a different work ethic between his partners who he considered genuine celebrities, versus the ones who were reality TV celebrities as well.

"For me, it's like when it comes to reality stars, I mean the word itself explains it: reality star," he said. "Which means that you're an interesting individual, character maybe... like the villain or somebody that you like. For me, I respect talent. I respect hard work."

Dovolani didn't mention any particular partners while discussing his reasons for the departure, though he was partnered with more than a few reality stars throughout his time on the show. Among them were "Bachelor" star Melissa Rycroft, with whom he placed 3rd in Season 8 and won in Season 15; "Kate Plus 8" star Kate Gosselin in Season 10, with whom he placed 8th; "The Hills" star Audrina Patridge in Season 11, with whom he placed 7th; "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes in Season 18, with whom he places 7th; and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann in Season 21, with whom he placed 11th, after she withdrew from the competition after suffering from a mini stroke.

His other partners over the years included athletes Stacy Keibler and Martina Navratilova; Singers Sara Evans, Chynna Phillips and Wynonna Judd; TV Personalities Leeza Gibbons and Wendy Williams; Entrepreneurs Kathy Ireland and Betsey Johnson; and Actors Jane Seymour, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Susan Lucci, Leah Remini, Suzanne Somers and Marla Maples.

A mini-season of "Dancing With the Stars," featuring an all-athlete cast, is set to premiere on ABC April 30.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images