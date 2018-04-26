The musicians that will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have already been named.

However, it is still possible that pop artists will also be asked to play a song or two at the royal couple’s wedding reception.

Esquire writer Matt Miller said that it would be a national disgrace if Prince Harry and Markle decide to invite Ed Sheeran to perform at their wedding and not Elton John.

“Honestly, if Ed Sheeran plays the Royal Wedding over Elton John, this will be the country’s biggest national disgrace since Brexit,” he wrote.

In February, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer was asked whether or not he has been invited to the May 19 wedding, and he said no. Sheeran also said that he has a show on the same day that’s why he can’t perform for Prince Harry and Markle.

John, on the other hand, has not confirmed his attendance to Prince Harry and Markle’s big day, but he was present at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. At that time, Ellie Goulding covered John’s “Your Song” in front of the massive crowd.

In March, John told Entertainment Weekly that he has not received an invitation to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. But it’s possible that he has already received it days later. During the same interview, the musician also joked about performing with Spice Girls, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West. The all-female girl group has been invited to the nuptials, but Lamar and West haven’t.

Meanwhile, some of the musicians that are confirmed to perform at the wedding are Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a group of British musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Philharmonia, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Following the palace’s announcement on Tuesday, Kanneh-Mason expressed his excitement over the invitation to perform at the royal wedding.

“I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes. What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!” he told People.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Kane