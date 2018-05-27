There will be no episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” tonight due to Memorial Day holiday.

Instead of airing the zombie drama’s Season 4, episode 7, AMC will broadcast the first two installments of the “Jaws” movie franchise. According to the network’s schedule, “Jaws” and “Jaws 2” will air back-to-back, starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4, episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” will air next Sunday, June 3 at 9 p.m. According to the synopsis for the hour, Madison’s (Kim Dickens) decision to help an adversary has unintended consequences. While it’s unclear who that adversary is, the trailer for the episode shows Naomi (Jenna Elfman) helping a man who seems to be the Vultures leader, Mel (Kevin Zegers).

Also in the next episode, John’s (Garret Dillahunt) life hangs in the balance after he was accidentally shot by Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) at the end of the last episode.

In a sneak peek from the next episode, Naomi tells Madison in the flashback timeline that they’re no longer safe at the Stadium.

“You should consider what he’s saying,” Naomi tells Madison of Mel. “You should think about leaving.”

“[But] that’s what they want the minute they showed up,” Madison says of the Vultures. “Whatever comes at us, we’ll handle it. ‘Cause going back out there, things won’t get any better. I built this place for my kids, so Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia could have something close to a real life.”

When Naomi tells Madison that she needs to disappoint her children in order to protect them, Madison admits to Naomi that she actually thought of leaving the Stadium behind.

“I thought about us walking away after we came back with the seeds,” Madison reveals. “I asked Alicia to prep a car, just in case. But I saw it on her face, [it’s] like I was chipping away everything that we’ve built here. So I told myself I wouldn’t use it.”

Though it seems that Madison has already made up her mind, Naomi tells her one last time to reconsider.

Interestingly, in the present timeline, Naomi, who now appeared to be working with the Vultures, showed up at the end of the last episode with Madison’s getaway car. “I know what it looks like to them,” Elfman told AMC of what Alicia, Strand (Colman Domingo), and Luciana (Danay Garcia) were thinking when they saw Naomi with the car. “I did run, but I have a really good explanation.”

Why do you think Naomi was driving Madison’s “just-in-case” car? Tell us your theories in the comments section below!