One of the best marathons on TV, “Harry Potter” weekend on Freeform, is coming to an end. The last weekend of 2017 is doubling as the final weekend of the magical movies before then network is never able to air them again, thanks to a new TV deal made around the franchise.

Due exclusive contract negotiations between NBCUniversal and HBO, the premium cable network will be the only place fans will be able to watch the “Harry Potter” movies come 2018. Save your tears for Jan. 1, though, because Freeform is having a massive send-off for the series with a four-day “Harry Potter” weekend event, from today (Dec. 28) until Dec. 31.

Here’s the schedule for its final marathon weekend:

Thursday (Dec. 28)

3 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

6:30 p.m. EST - “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss,” which features Kloss and her friends watching “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

Friday (Dec. 29)

12 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

3:30 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

7:30 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

Saturday (Dec. 30)

12 a.m. EST - “Tom Felton Meets the Superfans,” which follows Felton as he meets up with some diehard fans of the movies.

7 a.m. EST - “Tom Felton Meets the Superfans”

9 a.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

12:40 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

3:50 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

7:30 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

11 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Sunday (Dec. 31)

7 a.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

10:40 a.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

1:50 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

5:30 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

9 p.m. EST - “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Though Jan. 1 marks the end of Freeform’s “Harry Potter” weekends, it also marks the beginning of the “Harry Potter” fun on HBO, for those who have a subscription.

The network will be kicking things off with their own marathon of all the movies. The original channel, HBO, will begin with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. EST and will continue showing the movies until they’ve all been aired, which will end with “Fantastic Beasts” in the early hours of Jan. 2. Then, HBO Family will be airing one film per night, beginning Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. EST.

Here’s the line-up for what day each movie will air on HBO Family.

Jan. 2 – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Jan. 3 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

Jan. 4 – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

Jan. 5 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

Jan. 6 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

Jan. 7 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

Jan. 8 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1”

Jan. 9 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

Jan. 10 – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”